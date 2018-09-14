Halliburton (HAL) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Halliburton to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.13.

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,159.6% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,170.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

