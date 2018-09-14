GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Position in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $59.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 million. equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is -34.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

