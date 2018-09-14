GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $686,000 in Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Stock

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Fidus Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $14.69 on Friday. Fidus Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $359.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 65.95% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.