GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $673,000 Holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,280 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $589.39 million, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $26.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.84 million. research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.82%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, well-timed real estate sales and investment management. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

