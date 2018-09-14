GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $660,000 Stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 104,195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 486,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 284,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GMED. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David C. Paul sold 6,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $362,230.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 605,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,080,869.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

