Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,327,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,395,816,000 after acquiring an additional 212,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,199,115,000 after buying an additional 3,822,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,262,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $448,722,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,447,371 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $428,957,000 after buying an additional 343,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,198,074 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $273,507,000 after buying an additional 58,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Stephens set a $122.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of EOG opened at $116.62 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $131.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.07%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,445,304.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,030,465. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

