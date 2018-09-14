Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.53.

NYSE ITW opened at $142.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.45 and a 52 week high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

