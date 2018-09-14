Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth $299,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 32.3% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at $522,000.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,899 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $257,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $145,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,399 shares of company stock valued at $857,398. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.52 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

