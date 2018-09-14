Green Bancorp (GNBC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Green Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. The Bank is a nationally chartered commercial bank providing commercial and private banking services. It offers deposit accounts comprising demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The Company also provides loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection and letters of credit. It also provides a range of online banking solutions; and extended drive-through hours, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. Green Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Hovde Group cut shares of Green Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Green Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Green Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNBC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $23.25. 9,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.10. Green Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 million. sell-side analysts expect that Green Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Green Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Bancorp

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

