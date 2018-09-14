Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,380 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,995,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,578,000 after buying an additional 297,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 214.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,233,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after buying an additional 841,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,744,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after buying an additional 189,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other news, Director L Thomas Hiltz sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $964,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,544 shares in the company, valued at $119,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wellington Shields upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

