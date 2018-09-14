Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.33 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,238,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,620,000 after buying an additional 3,963,618 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,109,000 after buying an additional 1,049,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exponent by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,890,000 after buying an additional 814,572 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Exponent by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,062,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,319,000 after buying an additional 556,278 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,397,000 after buying an additional 488,689 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPO. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Exponent to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 0.60. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $54.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.42 million. Exponent had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other Exponent news, insider Richard Reiss sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $110,525.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,389.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

