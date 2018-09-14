Gray Television, Inc. Class A (GTN.A) vs. SKY (SKYAY) Head to Head Comparison

Gray Television, Inc. Class A (OTCMKTS: SKYAY) and SKY (OTCMKTS:SKYAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Gray Television, Inc. Class A has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKY has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gray Television, Inc. Class A and SKY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television, Inc. Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A SKY 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dividends

SKY pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gray Television, Inc. Class A does not pay a dividend. SKY pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gray Television, Inc. Class A and SKY’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television, Inc. Class A $882.73 million 1.57 $261.95 million N/A N/A SKY $18.50 billion N/A $1.11 billion $3.64 22.65

SKY has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television, Inc. Class A and SKY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television, Inc. Class A 25.99% 11.89% 3.35% SKY N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gray Television, Inc. Class A beats SKY on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gray Television, Inc. Class A

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

About SKY

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets. Sky plc serves approximately 22.5 million residential and commercial customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, and Austria. The company was formerly known as British Sky Broadcasting Group plc and changed its name to Sky plc in November 2014. Sky plc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Isleworth, the United Kingdom.

