grace capital Purchases Shares of 11,200 Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.8% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 264,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $560,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,294.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 47,241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 72.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $34.38 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.