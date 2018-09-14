grace capital Acquires Shares of 600 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.73.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $495.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.51 and a 12-month high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.65%. research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total transaction of $401,213,632.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

