Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GTIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. equities research analysts expect that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Good Times Restaurants worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale ?small box' restaurant concept.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.