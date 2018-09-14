Goldman Sachs Group Raises Mcdonald’s (MCD) Price Target to $190.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $179.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $178.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $162.40 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 293,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 36.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 747,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $116,794,000 after buying an additional 201,539 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,191,239,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 664.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

