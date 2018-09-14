Gold Resource Co. (GORO) COO Richard M. Irvine Sells 20,000 Shares

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) COO Richard M. Irvine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.06. 24,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,671. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,272,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 133,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 436,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,598,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 261,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

