GMS Inc (GMS) Holdings Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GMS by 20.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 67.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of GMS by 83.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 54.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of GMS by 5.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 978,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. GMS Inc has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $39.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $778.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.61 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.55.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin acquired 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $100,139.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Alan Adams acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $72,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,211 shares of company stock worth $302,199. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

