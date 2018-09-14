GMS (GMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.92

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 18070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $778.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.61 million. GMS had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 2.13%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $389,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,333,414.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J David Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,211 shares of company stock worth $302,199. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GMS by 67.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GMS by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

