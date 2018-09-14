Globant SA (GLOB) Stake Boosted by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 605,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $34,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Globant by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Globant by 62.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 22,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,711,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $59.64 on Friday. Globant SA has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Globant had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Globant to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

