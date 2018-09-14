Glencore (GLEN) PT Set at GBX 380 by UBS Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN) has been given a GBX 380 ($4.95) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLEN. HSBC set a GBX 440 ($5.73) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.08) to GBX 400 ($5.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays set a GBX 450 ($5.86) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.86) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 405.19 ($5.28).

GLEN opened at GBX 301.90 ($3.93) on Friday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 416.91 ($5.43).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

