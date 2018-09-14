Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 58.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 43,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 104.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.