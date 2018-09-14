Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,621,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,393,000 after buying an additional 8,149,702 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,547,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 718,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of American International Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,260,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,413,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,125,000 after acquiring an additional 81,229 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

AIG opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.