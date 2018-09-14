GlassCoin (GLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. GlassCoin has a market capitalization of $7,302.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlassCoin has traded down 46% against the dollar. One GlassCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlassCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000612 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About GlassCoin

GLS is a coin. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,534,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,639 coins. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GlassCoin is glasscoin.io

GlassCoin Coin Trading

GlassCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlassCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlassCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlassCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlassCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlassCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.