Gerard J. Michel Sells 15,000 Shares of Vericel Corp (VCEL) Stock

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.67 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.99. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 23.35%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 145.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,840 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Vericel by 7.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,217,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 28.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 174,631 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 27.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 720,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 154,068 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its holdings in Vericel by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 656,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 103,380 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

