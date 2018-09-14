George L. Holm Sells 3,340 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) insider George L. Holm sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,739,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,404,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PFGC opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 240,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 126,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on Performance Food Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

