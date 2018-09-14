Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNCA. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 266.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 234,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 170,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,018. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. sell-side analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.