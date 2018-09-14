Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNCA. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 266.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 234,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 170,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. sell-side analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Genocea Biosciences
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.
