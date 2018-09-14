General Mills (GIS) Given a $46.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) received a $46.00 price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NYSE:GIS opened at $47.59 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Erickson sold 52,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,332,975.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 54,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,644,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,241 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

