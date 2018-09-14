Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gannett were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gannett by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,629,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,007,000 after buying an additional 180,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gannett by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,394,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,773,000 after buying an additional 941,055 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Gannett by 12.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,062,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after buying an additional 557,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gannett by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 687,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gannett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,159,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Noble Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, CMO Andrew T. Yost sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,768.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,083.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,012 shares of company stock worth $93,318. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GCI opened at $9.81 on Friday. Gannett Co Inc has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Gannett had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $730.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Gannett’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

