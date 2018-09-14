GambleCoin (GMCN) Trading 34.9% Higher Over Last Week

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. GambleCoin has a market capitalization of $178,648.00 and approximately $323.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GambleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GambleCoin has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GambleCoin alerts:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000103 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GambleCoin Coin Profile

GambleCoin (GMCN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 5,531,185 coins and its circulating supply is 4,601,213 coins. The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GambleCoin is gamblecoin.fun . GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

GambleCoin Coin Trading

GambleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GambleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GambleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GambleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.