Gambit (GAM) Price Hits $3.78 on Exchanges

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Gambit token can currently be bought for approximately $3.78 or 0.00058200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gambit has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Gambit has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $257.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006878 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00258769 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000323 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gambit Token Profile

Gambit (GAM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 2,599,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,053 tokens. The official website for Gambit is www.gambitcrypto.com . Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto

Gambit Token Trading

Gambit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gambit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gambit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gambit using one of the exchanges listed above.

