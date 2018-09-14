Galliford Try (GFRD) Trading 10.5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) traded up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($14.43) and last traded at GBX 1,104 ($14.38). 1,361,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 955,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 999 ($13.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a GBX 49 ($0.64) dividend. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $28.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%.

GFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities upped their target price on Galliford Try from GBX 950 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.63) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,179.33 ($15.36).

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding and construction company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

