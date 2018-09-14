Fresnillo (FNLPF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.42. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresnillo (FNLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.