FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will post sales of $66.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.20 million and the highest is $66.80 million. FreightCar America posted sales of $72.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year sales of $284.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.90 million to $287.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $390.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $393.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAIL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FreightCar America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FreightCar America by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in FreightCar America by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,460,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after acquiring an additional 190,689 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in FreightCar America by 4.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,485,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 65,922 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

RAIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,986. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.57.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

