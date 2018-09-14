Franks International NV (FI) Major Shareholder Erich Mosing Sells 164,589 Shares

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) major shareholder Erich Mosing sold 164,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $1,379,255.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,430.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Erich Mosing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 5th, Erich Mosing sold 11,900 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $103,530.00.

Shares of FI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,440. Franks International NV has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $132.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Franks International NV will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Franks International in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Franks International from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Franks International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franks International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Franks International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Franks International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Franks International by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

