Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Shares Bought by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,585 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,073 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 605.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $164,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $350,022.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $31.86 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.