Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Holdings Reduced by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

FELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,500 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $174,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,713.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.