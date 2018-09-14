Francesca’s (FRAN) Shares Up 6.8%

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares shot up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.06. 2,295,421 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,116,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRAN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Francesca’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.04.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Francesca’s had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Francesca’s Holdings Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Francesca’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Francesca’s by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 185,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Francesca’s by 26.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 370,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Francesca’s by 478.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 151,521 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Francesca’s in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

