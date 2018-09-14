Francesca’s (FRAN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRAN. BidaskClub raised shares of Francesca’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Francesca’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Francesca’s from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAN opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Francesca’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $133.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.04.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Francesca’s had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Francesca’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Francesca’s will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Francesca’s by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Francesca’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Francesca’s by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Francesca’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Francesca’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

