Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Position Increased by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $31,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 329.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,016,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 779,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.03. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 59.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

