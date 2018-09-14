Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,300 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 142.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 354,407.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 95,690 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $6,317,563.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Shares of SYK opened at $173.07 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

