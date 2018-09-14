Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549,694 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up 1.5% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $40,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

In other news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $82,686.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $2,939,327.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,313 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,812. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $76.16 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

