Forrester Research (FORR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $848.57 million, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.45. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.48 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.51%. research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Forrester Research’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $427,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cliff Condon sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $103,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,267 shares of company stock valued at $783,263 in the last three months. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 69.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

