Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,872,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741,425 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.28% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $148,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

NYSE BVN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.01. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.36 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 3.29%. analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

