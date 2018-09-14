Fmr LLC Has $146.49 Million Stake in Air Lease Corp (AL)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,070 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $146,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Air Lease by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Air Lease by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.11 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

In other news, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $281,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $462,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,022.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

