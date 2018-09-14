Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,769,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,687,000 after buying an additional 1,060,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,260,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,509,000 after buying an additional 1,124,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,797,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $214,025,000 after buying an additional 2,435,314 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,230,000 after buying an additional 980,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joho Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 3,069,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after buying an additional 595,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Northcoast Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

CGNX stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $271,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,200 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

