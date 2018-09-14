Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $465.49 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,626,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Exxon Mobil worth $465,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after buying an additional 2,982,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,281,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,678 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,832,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,778,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,412 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $351.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

