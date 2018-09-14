First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd (FYX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd (BMV:FYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of FYX traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $70.02. First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

