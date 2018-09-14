First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (RFAP) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $55.09. 5,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,523. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

