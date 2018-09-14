First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (QQXT)

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0109 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of QQXT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. 3,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund has a one year low of $45.69 and a one year high of $53.19.

